Gilbert went 2-for-4 with two doubles and two runs scored in Monday's 5-0 win over the Reds.

Gilbert hit a leadoff ground-rule double in the first inning before coming around to score, and he added another double in the second before scoring again. The 25-year-old outfielder has recorded four multi-hit performances in August, during which he's batting .250 with 13 runs scored, 10 RBI, three home runs and a stolen base in 68 plate appearances. Overall, he's slashing .239/.322/.379 with 38 runs scored, 31 RBI, seven long balls and a stolen base across 319 plate appearances this season.