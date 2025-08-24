Gilbert is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Brewers.

Gilbert is absent from the lineup for the fourth time in five games and appears to have faded into a reserve role after slashing just .107/.107/.214 through his first 28 plate appearances in the majors since getting called up from Triple-A Sacramento on Aug. 8. Luis Matos will stick in the starting nine for the fourth consecutive game and appears to have overtaken Gilbert as the Giants' preferred option in right field.