Giants' Drew Gilbert: Scores in win

Gilbert went 1-for-4 with a run scored in Monday's 5-1 win over the Rangers.

Gilbert singled in the second inning before coming around to score on a sacrifice fly. He's been a fairly consistent part of the Giants' lineup for a majority of the season and is batting .250 with six runs scored and an RBI in 46 plate appearances since the All-Star break. Overall, the 25-year-old outfielder is slashing .239/.323/.352 with 27 runs scored, 21 RBI and four long balls across 262 plate appearances this season.