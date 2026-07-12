Giants' Drew Gilbert: Settling back into everyday role

Gilbert will start in center field and bat eighth in Sunday's game against the Rockies.

Gilbert didn't start in either of the Giants' ensuing two games after he went 4-for-4 in a loss to the Rockies on July 5, but he's gone on to crack the lineup in each of the five contests after that. His increased playing time has coincided with Victor Bericoto landing on the injured list with an oblique injury, which has opened up an extra spot in the outfield. Gilbert will likely fade into a reserve role once any of Bericoto, Harrison Bader (foot) or Matt Chapman (abdomen) return from the IL.