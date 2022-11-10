Strotman was claimed off waivers by the Giants on Thursday.

Strotman made 42 relief appearances at the Triple-A level in 2022 and posted a 6.32 ERA and 1.75 WHIP in 52.2 innings. He was a fourth-round pick by the Rays in the 2017 first-year player draft, but he hasn't yet made his major-league debut.

