site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: giants-drew-strotman-claimed-by-giants | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Giants' Drew Strotman: Claimed by Giants
By
RotoWire Staff
Nov 10, 2022
at
6:47 pm ET
•
1 min read
Strotman was claimed off waivers by the Giants on Thursday.
Strotman made 42 relief appearances at the Triple-A level in 2022 and posted a 6.32 ERA and 1.75 WHIP in 52.2 innings. He was a fourth-round pick by the Rays in the 2017 first-year player draft, but he hasn't yet made his major-league debut.
More News
09/19/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
09/17/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
03/23/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
07/22/2021
• by RotoWire Staff
03/16/2021
• by RotoWire Staff
03/15/2021
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Scott White
• 12 min read
Scott White
• 10 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 8 min read