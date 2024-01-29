Strotman signed a minor-league contract with the Astros on Monday, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Once a prized pitching prospect in the Rays organization whom the Twins acquired along with Joe Ryan in the deal that sent Nelson Cruz to Tampa Bay in July 2021, Strotman has since bounced around. After being dropped from the Twins' 40-man roster in September 2022, Strotman caught on with the Rangers and then the Giants last offseason. He spent the entire 2023 campaign with the Giants' Triple-A affiliate in Sacramento, logging a 6.47 ERA and 1.84 WHIP over 97.1 innings. Though Strotman will get the chance to compete for a spot on the Astros' Opening Day roster, he'll most likely serve as a swingman at Triple-A Sugar Land to begin the 2024 season.