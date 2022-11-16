Strotman was designated for assignment by the Giants on Tuesday.

Strotman was recently claimed off waivers by the Giants but won't stick on the 40-man roster for long. The right-hander pitched in 42 games at the Triple-A level last year and had a 6.32 ERA, 1.75 WHIP and 63:36 K:BB across 52.2 innings.

More News