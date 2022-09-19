The Rangers claimed Strotman off waivers from the Twins on Monday.
After being acquired from the Rays last summer along with Joe Ryan as part of the deal that sent Nelson Cruz to Tampa Bay, Strotman was a colossal disappointment in his first full season in the Twins organization. Over his 50.1 innings at Triple-A St. Paul, the 26-year-old righty turned in a 6.44 ERA, 1.72 WHIP and 58:33 K:BB. Though the Twins deemed him unworthy of a 40-man roster spot, the Rangers will bring him aboard with the hope of helping him regain the form that once made him one of the top pitching prospects in the Rays' system.