Ramos (oblique) was activated Tuesday from the 60-day injured list and optioned to Triple-A Sacramento.

Ramos is recovered from the right oblique strain that has kept him on the shelf since mid-May, but the Giants want him to continue working on his craft in the minors. He's posted a promising .319/.376/.613 slash line with eight homers and seven steals in 32 games this year between Low-A San Jose and Triple-A Sacramento.