Ramos went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Dodgers.

Ramos went deep on Clayton Kershaw's third pitch of the game. It's been a fairly unremarkable September for Ramos -- he has two homers and four RBI while batting a meager .169 (11-for-65) over 16 games this month. The slump has him down to a .257/.331/.394 slash line with 18 homers, 62 RBI, 80 runs scored and six stolen bases through 149 contests overall.