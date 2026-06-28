Giants' Heliot Ramos: Expected back Sunday, moving to RF

Ramos (quadriceps) is expected to be activated from the 10-day IL on Sunday, and he's likely to move to right field, Justice delos Santos of The Mercury News reports.

Ramos last saw action for San Francisco on May 15 before being placed on the IL due to a right quad strain the following day. The 26-year-old kicked off a rehab assignment June 17 and has gone 9-for-26 with one home run, three doubles and two RBI over seven games. Since Ramos has been sidelined, Bryce Eldridge has thrived as the Giants' designated hitter while Casey Schmitt has played well while starting in left field. With that in mind, Schmitt is set to retain his role in that position, which will likely push Ramos to right field and move Jung Hoo Lee from right to center field. That setup should remain consistent until Harrison Bader (foot), who doesn't have a clear timetable for a return, per delos Santos, is able to get back on the field.