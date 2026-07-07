Giants' Heliot Ramos: Explodes for five RBI in victory

Ramos went 3-for-5 with two home runs, a triple, three total runs and five total RBI in a 10-1 win against the Blue Jays on Monday.

Ramos batted leadoff for the second time in San Francisco's past three games and set the tone for a big day by his team's offense. He led off the bottom of the first inning with a triple that became a run when Andres Gimenez threw the ball into the dugout. Ramos then belted a three-run homer in the sixth inning before cranking a 444-foot solo shot in the eighth. It was the outfielder's first career multi-homer game, and the five RBI were a career-best single-game mark. Ramos has been hot since returning from the IL on June 28, slashing .313/.353/.844 with four long balls, one double, two triples, eight runs and eight RBI over eight games.