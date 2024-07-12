Ramos went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Blue Jays.

Ramos went deep in the first inning, though his blast only cut the deficit to 3-2. The outfielder has hit safely in seven straight games and has homered four times over nine contests in July, hitting .333 (12-for-36) for the month. Overall, Ramos is at a .300/.371/.538 slash line with 14 long balls, 45 RBI, 28 runs scored and two stolen bases over 57 contests, production that has earned him a reserve spot on the National League's All-Star roster.