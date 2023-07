Ramos (oblique) is on track to return to the Giants' active roster around July 18, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

That is the first day Ramos will become eligible to be activated from the 60-day injured list. He's recovered from the severe right oblique strain that shut him down in mid-May and has slashed .424/.472/.939 with three home runs, six doubles, one triple and 11 RBI through nine rehab games between Single-A San Jose and Triple-A Sacramento.