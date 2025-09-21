Ramos went 2-for-5 with a run scored in Saturday's 7-5 loss to the Dodgers.

Ramos hit a leadoff single in the first inning before coming around to score and later added another base hit in the fourth. With that, the 26-year-old outfielder delivered his first multi-hit performance since Sept. 5. Over 17 games this month, he's slashing .186/.260/.286 with 11 runs scored, four RBI and two home runs across 77 plate appearances.