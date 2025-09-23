Ramos went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and two additional RBI in Monday's loss against St. Louis.

Ramos set the tone from the leadoff spot, blasting his 19th homer of the season in the first inning before adding a two-run single in the fourth. Despite that spark, he's slumped to a .228/.296/.374 line over his past 30 games. For the season, he owns a .726 OPS across 152 contests -- slightly above league average -- but that mark, along with a .391 slugging percentage, is a step back from his .791 OPS in 2024.