San Francisco optioned Ramos to Triple-A Sacramento on Tuesday.
Ramos showed pretty well during his latest stay on the Giants' major-league roster, slashing .267/.353/.600 across 17 plate appearances, but Wade Meckler has taken over as the team's primary center fielder.
