Giants' Heliot Ramos: Progressing in recovery

Ramos (quadriceps) has been ramping up his hitting and running progressions and could begin his rehab assignment as soon as next week, Maria Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Ramos hasn't played since May 15 after being placed on the 10-day injured list May 16 due to a right quadriceps strain. The 26-year-old outfielder appears to be nearing a return to game action in the minors, though there's still no clear timetable for his return to the parent club. With Harrison Bader (foot) also on the IL, Drew Gilbert and Jonah Cox will likely continue seeing increased reps.