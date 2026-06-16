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Giants' Heliot Ramos: Ready for rehab assignment

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Ramos (quadriceps) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento on Wednesday, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Out since mid-May with a right quadriceps strain, Ramos has been cleared to test things out in a game setting after ramping up workouts without issue in recent days. With Casey Schmitt seemingly taking hold of the Giants' left-field job, Ramos' playing time situation once back on the active roster is a bit cloudy. Ramos slashed .267/.307/.424 with four home runs over 176 plate appearances before getting hurt.

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