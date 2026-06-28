Giants' Heliot Ramos: Returns from IL

The Giants reinstated Ramos (quadriceps) from the 10-day injured list Sunday. He'll start at designated hitter and bat third in the Giants' series finale versus Atlanta.

The 26-year-old worked as San Francisco's primary left fielder prior to suffering a quadriceps strain in mid-May, but he's now expected to work more in right field since Jung Hoo Lee has shifted to center to cover for the injured Harrison Bader (foot). Through 176 plate appearances this season, Ramos has a .267/.307/.424 slash line with four home runs, 20 RBI and 19 runs scored.