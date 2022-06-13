site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: giants-heliot-ramos-sent-back-to-minors | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Giants' Heliot Ramos: Sent back to minors
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Ramos was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento on Monday.
Ramos was promoted to the big club Saturday but went 0-for-4 with a strikeout in two games prior to being sent back down. Reliever Mauricio Llovera was recalled from Triple-A in a corresponding move.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Dan Schneier
• 7 min read