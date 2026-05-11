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Ramos went 2-for-6 with a solo home run, a double, a second RBI and three total runs scored in Sunday's 7-6 extra-innings win over the Pirates.

Ramos carved up the Pirates' pitching this weekend, going 6-for-13 with three RBI during the three-game series. That came after he was held hitless in consecutive games for the first time all year with back-to-back 0-for-4 performances against the Padres on Tuesday and Wednesday. The outfielder is batting a steady .272 with a .743 OPS, four homers, 18 RBI, 17 runs scored, nine doubles, one triple and no stolen bases over 39 contests. Ramos continues to operate as the Giants' starting left fielder.

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