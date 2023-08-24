Junis (4-3) allowed one hit and struck out one without walking a batter over one scoreless inning to earn the extra-inning win over the Phillies on Wednesday.

Camilo Doval struggled in a blown save, failing to record an out while giving up a game-tying home run to Bryce Harper in the ninth inning. Junis kept the game tied, and the Giants took the lead for good in the 10th. Junis has endured mixed results since the start of July, allowing 10 runs (seven earned) over 26 innings across 13 appearances while serving as one of the Giants' many bulk relievers. Eight of his outings in that span have been longer than an inning. The right-hander had a middling 3.95 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 83:18 K:BB with a save and two holds over 70.2 innings this season.