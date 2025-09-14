Encarnacion went 1-for-4 with a double, two RBI and one run scored in Saturday's 13-7 loss to the Dodgers.

Encarnacion missed more than a month due to a Grade 2 hamstring strain. He previously missed nearly two months due to an oblique injury, but it's a positive that he was able to be involved in run production in his return to big-league action Saturday. He's batting .176 with two home runs, four RBI, four runs scored and a stolen base over 11 games in the majors this season.