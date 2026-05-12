Giants' Jesus Rodriguez: Taking seat Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Rodriguez isn't in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Dodgers.
Rodriguez has settled into a regular role behind the plate for San Francisco, but he'll step out of the starting nine Tuesday after going 0-for-4 with an RBI and a steal in Monday's contest. Eric Haase will handle catching duties and bat ninth.
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