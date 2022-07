Bart was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento and will be in the lineup Wednesday against the Diamondbacks, Evan Webeck of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

The 25-year-old is up with the Giants in the wake of Curt Casali's oblique injury, which is expected to carry a 3-to-4 week absence. Bart posted a .596 OPS in 22 games before being demoted to the minors and should work as the No. 2 catcher to Austin Wynns.