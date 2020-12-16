Bart will likely begin the upcoming season as the Giants' No. 2 catcher after manager Gabe Kapler said Tuesday that Buster Posey would receive "the lion's share of the reps" behind the plate in 2021, Alden Gonzalez of ESPN.com reports.

Posey's decision to opt out of the 2020 campaign during summer camp may have had a hand in Bart -- the No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 first-year player draft -- receiving the call to the big leagues last summer, despite having only appeared in 22 games above the High-A level. After a strong start at the dish following his promotion, Bart slumped in September to finish with an underwhelming .233/.288/.320 slash line over his 111 plate appearances. The Giants still view the 24-year-old as their backstop of the future, so look for the organization to do whatever it can to make room for Bart to make more starts than the typical backup catcher. The lack of a universal designated hitter in 2021 limits the Giants' options, but Posey's ability to play first base at least offers one avenue for both Bart and the 2012 NL MVP to stick in the lineup simultaneously.