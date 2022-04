Bart went 3-for-4 with a solo home run in a 14-4 loss to the Nationals on Friday.

Bart had his best game of the season with singles in the fifth and ninth innings and a seventh inning solo shot sandwiched between. Bart had gone hitless across his last six games prior to Friday's three-hit effort and is now slashing .214/.340/.452, with his OPS jumping 146 points thanks to the effort.