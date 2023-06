Brebbia was placed on the 15-day injured list, retroactive to June 16, by the Giants on Saturday with a Grade 2 lat strain, Danny Emerman of KNBR 680 San Francisco reports.

Brebbia has been one of the better relievers and openers for the Giants, as he has a 3.14 ERA and has been the starter in eight contests for the Giants. He'll miss at least two weeks while recovering, and Alex Wood was activated off the 15-day IL in the corresponding transaction to start against the Dodgers on Saturday.