Soler (illness) will serve as San Francisco's designated hitter and bat leadoff Thursday against the Blue Jays, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

An illness caused Soler to sit down for the Giants' last two games, but he seems to be feeling well enough to return to action Thursday. The 32-year-old has been in a bit of a slump recently, going 4-for-28 (.160) with one RBI and nine strikeouts since the beginning of July.