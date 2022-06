Alvarez (back) struck out one over a scoreless inning in his rehab appearance Tuesday for Triple-A Sacramento.

Alvarez was placed on the 10-day injured list June 21 with lower-back tightness, but he should be ready to rejoin the Giants' active roster in close to the minimum amount of time. Prior to being shut down with the injury, Alvarez produced a 5.28 ERA and 1.70 WHIP across 15.1 innings out of the bullpen.