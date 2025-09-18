Verlander came away with a no-decision in Wednesday's 5-1 extra-innings win over Arizona, allowing three hits and two walks over seven scoreless innings. He struck out three.

The 42-year-old right-hander fired 67 of 107 pitches for strikes as he gave up two runs or fewer for a fifth straight start, but neither team's offense woke up until the 11th inning. Verlander has re-discovered something close to his old Cy Young form at the right time for the Giants as they try to claw their way into a wild-card spot, and over that five-start hot streak he sports a 0.87 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 28:12 K:BB in 31 innings. Verlander will try to stay locked in for his next trip to the mound, which lines up to come at home early next week against the Cardinals.