Teng was designated for assignment by San Francisco on Tuesday.

Teng spent the majority of the 2024 campaign with Triple-A Sacramento, producing an inflated 8.60 ERA and 1.81 WHIP with 61 strikeouts over 75.1 innings in 23 appearances, including 13 starts. Additionally, the right-hander gave up 12 earned runs over 11 innings in four appearances with the Giants last year. He'll now be placed on waivers and if he goes unclaimed, he'll likely remain with Triple-A Sacramento ahead of the 2025 season.