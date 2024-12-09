Share Video

Link copied!

The Giants re-signed Teng to a minor-league contract Nov. 29.

After being non-tendered last month, the right-hander has returned to the organization on a minor-league pact. Teng, 26, spent most of the 2024 season at Triple-A Sacramento, where he put up an 8.60 ERA and 1.81 WHIP over 75.1 innings.

More News