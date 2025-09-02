Teng (2-3) earned the win over Colorado on Monday, allowing two runs on nine hits and no walks while striking out eight batters over 5.1 innings.

Teng struggled with an 8.78 ERA over four starts in August prior to a brief minor-league demotion, but he looked like a different pitcher Monday. Not only did the right-hander limit the Rockies to two runs, he also fanned eight batters, doubling his previous season-best mark. Teng did allow traffic in all but one of his frames, but the Rockies didn't score on him until after he gave way for a reliever with one out in the sixth. Teng figures to get another turn in the rotation given this strong outing, and he lines up to face the Cardinals in St. Louis this weekend.