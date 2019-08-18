Pillar went 5-for-5 with three runs scored and one RBI in Saturday's 11-6 win over the Diamondbacks.

Pillar had a double and four singles, the last of which was a run-scoring knock in the eighth inning to plate Evan Longoria. He's had a hot bat lately, hitting .453 (24-for-53) with four homers, 14 runs scored and 11 RBI through 16 games in August. For the season, the center fielder is hitting .271/.301/.463 with 17 homers, 67 RBI and 65 runs scored in 119 games with the Giants since an early-season trade from the Blue Jays.