Giants' Kevin Pillar: Raps out five hits
Pillar went 5-for-5 with three runs scored and one RBI in Saturday's 11-6 win over the Diamondbacks.
Pillar had a double and four singles, the last of which was a run-scoring knock in the eighth inning to plate Evan Longoria. He's had a hot bat lately, hitting .453 (24-for-53) with four homers, 14 runs scored and 11 RBI through 16 games in August. For the season, the center fielder is hitting .271/.301/.463 with 17 homers, 67 RBI and 65 runs scored in 119 games with the Giants since an early-season trade from the Blue Jays.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, picks, sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 22 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Scott White tiers the two-start pitchers for Week 22 — the good, the bad and the considerable...
-
Week 22 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The Rangers play eight games in Week 22, and the Orioles have a couple hitters who could surprise....
-
Prospects: Stash Luzardo again?
Injuries have prevented the Athletics' ace of the future from becoming their ace of the present,...
-
Waivers: Do we dare add Ivan Nova?
Ivan Nova shut down the Astros on Tuesday to continue a dominant five-start stretch. Scott...
-
Do these 15 have an innings limit?
So who's getting shut down? Or who's at risk, anyway? Scott White looks at 15 cases that raise...