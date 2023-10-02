Harrison did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing just two walks over five scoreless innings against the Dodgers. He struck out four.

Harrison ended his rookie campaign on a high note, no-hitting the Dodgers over five innings. The 22-year-old southpaw had struggled to a 6.30 ERA in his previous four outings (20 innings). Harrison will end the campaign with a 4.15 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 35:11 K:BB across seven starts (34.2 innings) as he looks to earn a rotation spot to start the 2024 season.