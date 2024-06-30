Roupp (undisclosed) was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento on Sunday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The 25-year-old was on the injured list at Triple-A Sacramento with an unspecified injury, but he'll join the Giants after making three rehab starts in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League. Roupp has a 5.27 ERA and 12:8 K:BB across 13.2 innings for San Francisco this season. According to Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle, Roupp is expected to cover about three innings behind opening pitcher Spencer Bivens against the Dodgers on Sunday.