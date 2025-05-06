Roupp (2-3) took the loss against the Cubs on Monday, allowing four runs (two earned) on five hits and no walks while striking out four batters.

Roupp demonstrated good control, throwing 57 of 77 pitches for strikes, but he didn't miss many bats, notching just five whiffs. The right-hander gave up a two-run homer to Ian Happ in the third inning, and the other pair of runs he allowed were both unearned. Though Roupp took the loss, he at least pitched better than in his previous two starts -- in those outings, he allowed nine runs (seven earned) over eight frames while walking six batters. He's so far managed to hang onto a rotation spot despite posting a subpar 4.89 ERA and 1.54 WHIP over 35 innings.