Webb (15-11) earned the win in Sunday's 4-0 victory over the Rockies, allowing just three hits over 5.1 scoreless innings. He struck out eight.

Webb was solid down the stretch, posting a 2.87 ERA in his last nine outings (53.1 innings). The right-hander wrapped up the season on a high note, as he matched a career high with his 15th win. Webb will finish another strong campaign with a 3.22 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and a career-best 224 strikeouts across 34 starts (207 innings).