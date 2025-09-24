Webb allowed three runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out five over six innings in a no-decision versus the Cardinals on Tuesday.

Webb was a little generous with baserunners, but he was able to avoid taking a third straight loss. The right-hander has had mixed results in September, allowing 17 runs (13 earned) over 28 innings across five starts. For the season, he was able to surpass the 200-inning mark for the third straight year (201.2) while posting a 14-11 record, 3.30 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 216:46 K:BB over 33 starts.