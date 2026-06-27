Giants' Luis Arraez: Doubles in return

Arraez went 1-for-3 with a double and a walk in Friday's 3-1 loss to Atlanta.

Arraez returned to the lineup following a two-game absence with a right foot injury, hitting a leadoff double in the first inning and drawing a walk in the fifth. The veteran infielder has recorded a hit in 19 of his last 21 appearances dating back to May 31, batting .318 with 13 runs scored, 10 RBI, one home run and one stolen base across 100 plate appearances during that span. Overall, he's slashing .321/.360/.447 with 40 runs scored, 30 RBI, six stolen bases and three long balls in 337 plate appearances this season.