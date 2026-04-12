Arraez was removed in the bottom of the fifth inning Saturday versus Baltimore due to an apparent right hand injury, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Arraez was involved in a play in the bottom of the fourth frame during which he was kicked in the right hand by Dylan Beavers, who was running to second base on a groundout. Arraez was looked at by a trainer and temporarily remained in the contest, and he singled to right field during his plate appearance in the top of the fifth. However, Christian Koss entered the contest as Arraez's defensive replacement at second base in the bottom of the fifth. The Giants will likely provide an update on Arraez soon.