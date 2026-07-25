Giants' Luis Arraez: Three-hit effort in win

Arraez went 3-for-5 in Friday's 7-6 extra-inning win over the Angels.

This was Arraez's first multi-hit effort since the All-Star break -- he went just 3-for-20 (.150) over five road games once the schedule resumed. The infielder has been better at home this season (.844 OPS) than on the road (.784 OPS), though all four of his home runs have come away from Oracle Park. Arraez is batting .362 with an .810 OPS, 37 RBI, 48 runs scored, 22 doubles, seven triples and eight stolen bases across 97 contests overall.