Giants' Luis Arraez: Well-rounded performance in win

Arraez went 2-for-4 with a double, a walk, an RBI and a run scored in Thursday's 8-2 win over the Rockies.

Arraez hit an RBI double in the fifth inning, drew a walk in the sixth and singled before coming around to score in the eighth. The 29-year-old infielder has recorded three multi-hit games through eight outings in July, batting .273 with three RBI, three runs scored and a stolen base across 36 plate appearances during that time. He's now slashing .326/.363/.460 with 46 runs scored, 35 RBI, seven stolen bases and four long balls in 389 plate appearances this season.