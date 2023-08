Luciano was removed from Tuesday's game with Triple-A Sacramento due to a hamstring injury, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Luciano's removal from Tuesday's game was initially expected to be a sign of a promotion to the majors, but it seems Luciano was instead battling an injury. Luciano is slashing .244/.320/.422 in Triple-A and went 3-for-11 during his first MLB stint, so a return to San Francisco could be in the cards for Luciano after he recovers.