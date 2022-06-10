Luciano was placed on the 7-day injured list with High-A Eugene on Friday due to lower-back tightness, Melissa Lockard of The Athletic reports.

Luciano has already missed just shy of a week with the injury, though the Giants reportedly don't believe it to be a serious issue. Assuming that's the case, the 20-year-old should return soon to build on his promising start with Eugene, where he's hit .288/.360/.507 with eight homers in 40 games.