Luciano was placed on the 7-day injured list with High-A Eugene on Friday due to lower-back tightness, Melissa Lockard of The Athletic reports.
Luciano has already missed just shy of a week with the injury, though the Giants reportedly don't believe it to be a serious issue. Assuming that's the case, the 20-year-old should return soon to build on his promising start with Eugene, where he's hit .288/.360/.507 with eight homers in 40 games.
More News
-
Giants' Marco Luciano: Unchallenged in High-A•
-
Giants' Marco Luciano: Ready to build upon 2021 season•
-
Giants' Marco Luciano: Quiet finish to season•
-
Giants' Marco Luciano: Gets bump up to High-A•
-
Giants' Marco Luciano: Back in action at Low-A•
-
Giants' Marco Luciano: Day-to-day with shoulder issue•