Luciano went 1-for-3 with a home run and a strikeout Monday against the Angels.

"He's got power and he looks like there's more presence in the batter's box right now," said manager Bob Melvin of Luciano after the game. "More confidence, even in his batting practice, he's pulling the ball more and driving the ball." It was an impressive homer by Luciano, as he had the platoon advantage and hit it off the batter's eye in dead center. Luciano is in camp as an outfielder for the first time as the Giants look to take defensive pressure off him in hopes of getting more offensive production out of him in his age-23 season.