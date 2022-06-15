The Giants announced Wednesday that Luciano has been diagnosed with a lower-back strain and will be shut down from baseball activities for at least a couple of weeks before resuming workouts, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

High-A Eugene placed Luciano on its 7-day injured list Friday with an injury that was termed as "lower-back tightness," but follow-up tests evidently revealed that the elite prospect strained a muscle. He'll head to the Giants' spring training facility in Arizona to conduct his rehab, and he doesn't look as though he'll be ready to rejoin the High-A lineup until at least July. The 20-year-old infielder was slashing .288/.360/.507 with eight home runs in 164 plate appearances for Eugene before sustaining the injury.