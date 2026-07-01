Giants' Matt Chapman: Dealing with abdominal strain

Chapman was diagnosed with an abdominal muscle strain following his removal from Tuesday's game against the Diamondbacks, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Chapman said the injury has been bothering him for about a month, but he aggravated it while making a barehanded play in the sixth inning and later had to come out of the game. He's scheduled to undergo an MRI on Wednesday to determine the severity of the strain, at which point the Giants will have a better idea of whether he'll need a stint on the IL. With Willy Adames (back) also dealing with an injury, the Giants are thin on infielders and will likely make a roster move before Wednesday's contest to add depth.